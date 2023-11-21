Broncos 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Making picks and score predictions for every remaining game on the Broncos schedule
Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos started off their 2023 season with a loss at home against the Raiders, and I think they're going to end their season with a win on the road against the Raiders. The Broncos haven't beaten the Raiders in a long time. The last time they beat the Raiders was a 16-15 final score back in the 2019 season.
It's crazy how long it's been since the Broncos notched a win against the Raiders, and a bit ridiculous as well.
Outside of the game against the New England Patriots, though, I think this is the game I am most confident in the Broncos winning over the course of the remainder of the season. The Raiders have an interim head coach right now in Antonio Pierce, and while the team is thriving somewhat in the honeymoon period, I think they'll cool off as the rest of the season plays out.
They also have a rookie fourth-round pick starting at QB in Aidan O'Connell. With all due respect to O'Connell and the way he's played dating back to even the preseason, I think this is a situation the Broncos can absolutely take advantage of.
Prediction: Broncos win 21-15
Ultimately, this would mean the Broncos finishing with a record of 11-6. To think this team that started 1-5 could find a way to finish the year with just one loss in its last 11 games is crazy, but I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility given these matchups. Many Broncos fans are waiting for the clock to strike midnight, for the magic to run out, or for the carriage to turn back into a pumpkin.
But what if instead of that happening, the offense hits a stride? What if the Broncos keep forcing turnovers and start turning those turnovers into six points instead of three? Again, I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility. I think 10-7 or even 11-6 is attainable for this team given the way they have played over the last month.