Broncos 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Making picks and score predictions for every remaining game on the Broncos schedule
Week 16: vs. New England Patriots
Merry Christmas to Denver Broncos fans, who will be gifted with a home game against the reeling New England Patriots on December 24.
This game is currently slated for Sunday Night Football, but don't be surprised if, at some point in the next handful of weeks, it gets booted from that slot for another game. The Broncos and the Patriots might not be the most compelling game of Week 16, and that's okay.
The Broncos getting flexed out of SNF in this particular case would thrill my heart, but I'm old and don't enjoy staying up for the late games these days.
Especially on Christmas Eve, I mean come on. What a gift it would be for this game to be played earlier in the afternoon.
The New England Patriots are, objectively, a disaster this season. Of the remaining games on the Denver Broncos' 2023 schedule, this is one I might be the most confident in the Broncos winning. You don't have to look too much at the numbers or anything like that, although obviously there are matchups within the matchup. I think the Broncos' secondary and pass rush will feast on this Patriots offense.
The only way in which the Broncos lose this game is if they're turning the ball over three or more times.
Prediction: Broncos win 23-13