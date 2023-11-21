Broncos 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Making picks and score predictions for every remaining game on the Broncos schedule
Week 15: @ Detroit Lions
There are few teams in the NFL right now playing as well as the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell has to be a front-runner for NFL coach of the year with the way his team has played on both sides of the ball, and they really set the tone to start this season with a win on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Lions have not really slowed down since that game against the Chiefs, and are an impressive 8-2 through their first 10 games. Every team is going to hit bumps in the road along the way, and I don't think the Lions are going to win out by any means, but when you look at this game on paper and with the way Detroit has played, this is a game that will severely test the Broncos.
The Broncos will be playing their third straight road game. If they are able to win a bunch of hard-fought games leading up to this, you're almost due for a letdown at some point, right?
I could see Detroit taking care of business here even if the Broncos are able to keep it close. Don't get me wrong, I think the Broncos are capable of winning any of their remaining games with the way we've seen them play over the last month, especially if the offense can get it going. With that being said, to assume the Broncos will win every one of their remaining 11 games including the four-game winning streak they're currently on would be way over the top.
This is a game they could afford to lose because it's against an NFC opponent, and I think a loss to Detroit could also just refocus this team for the stretch run.
Prediction: Lions win 24-20