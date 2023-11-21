Broncos 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Making picks and score predictions for every remaining game on the Broncos schedule
Week 14: @ Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 12 of the 2023 season in last place in the AFC West. Brandon Staley is getting really testy these days. The Chargers simply don't have the leadership in place right now to be taken seriously as a contender and I think things will get worse before they get better.
Recent years have shown us that the Broncos play the Chargers exceptionally well, no matter who the head coach has been. I don't know if we're going to see anything different in either of these matchups, although Justin Herbert is the best quarterback remaining on the Broncos' schedule at this point.
Offensively, the Chargers can put up a lot of points, and they have most of the year. They have the 8th-best scoring offense in the league and one of the best overall passing attacks. Unfortunately for them, they have been bad defensively vs. the pass, and are giving up almost 24 points per game. The Chargers also have one of the worst home-field advantages in the entire league.
It's lofty to expect the Broncos' winning streak to extend to seven games, but I think they can go to Los Angeles and get it done. At some point, though, you might need to prove you can put up points in bunches to beat teams like this. The Broncos might not be able to win with five field goals every week, as good as we've seen the red zone defense and as tight as they have played some good offenses lately.
I think the Broncos get to 8-5 after this game against the Chargers.
Prediction: Broncos win 31-24