Broncos 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Making picks and score predictions for every remaining game on the Broncos schedule
Week 13: @ Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have been one of the NFL's best stories in the 2023 season. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has been phenomenal, and many people believe that he belongs in the NFL MVP conversation.
And you can't really argue much with that. Stroud has been that good and the Texans are 6-4 right now.
But once again, this is a game the Denver Broncos should absolutely win. I think you obviously don't want to get into a shootout situation with this Houston Texans team, but Denver's defense is playing so well right now against the pass that it's hard to imagine Stroud just carving them up. We've seen the Broncos make mortals out of Patrick Mahomes (x2), Josh Allen, and even the Passtronaut (Joshua Dobbs).
If you want to make the playoffs, you've got to win big games against AFC opponents late in the season and while this game may have been penciled in as a win or toss-up before the season, it looks a lot tougher now with the way the Texans have played.
But at the end of the day, this is a team with a rookie quarterback and the Broncos have been putting heat on quarterbacks lately. We saw them rack up 10 QB hits against Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings. If they can pressure CJ Stroud and continue to play defense the way we've seen altely, there's no reason why they can't go on the road and win this game.
Prediction: Broncos win 23-19