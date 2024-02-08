Broncos 2023 recap: 8-9 record in 1st season under Sean Payton
The 2023 Denver Broncos season comes to an end with a loss against the Raiders. How was the season for Denver?
4. Broncos sign 15 undrafted free agents:
Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos signed fifteen undrafted free agents ...
- RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
- RB Emanuel Wilson, Fort Valley State (waived - signed by the Packers and made their 53-man roster)
- TE Kris Leach, Kent State (waived)
- TE/FB Nate Adkins, South Carolina
- WR Taylor Grimes, Incarnate Word (waived)
- WR Dallas Daniels, Jackson State (waived)
- OL Henry Byrd, Princeton (waived - signed by the Vikings)
- OL Alex Palczewski, Illinois
- OL Demontrey Jacobs, USF (waived - signed to the Practice Squad)
- DL PJ Mustipher, Penn State (waived - signed to the Practice Squad)
- LB Seth Benson, Iowa (waived)
- EDGE Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan
- EDGE Marcus Haynes, Old Dominion (waived - signed to the Practice Squad)
- CB Art Green, Houston (waived - signed to the Practice Squad)
- CB Darrious Gaines, Western Colorado (waived)
Denver had a franchise record in undrafted free agents who made the 53-man roster (4 - McLaughlin, Palczewski, Incoom, and Adkins).