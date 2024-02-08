Broncos 2023 recap: 8-9 record in 1st season under Sean Payton
The 2023 Denver Broncos season comes to an end with a loss against the Raiders. How was the season for Denver?
2. Free Agency:
Denver entered free agency with big needs, especially in free agency, and they spent big there. Here is what the Broncos did back in March:
- Signed G Ben Powers to a 4-year, $51.5 million deal
- Signed OT Mike McGlinchey to a 5-year, $87.5 million deal
- Re-signed LB Alex Singleton to a 3-year, $18 million deal
- Signed QB Jarrett Stidham to a 2-year, $10 million deal
- Signed DE Zach Allen to a 3-year, $47.750 million deal
- Signed TE Chris Manhertz to a 2-year, $6 million deal
- Signed RB Samaje Perine to a 2-year, $7.5 million deal
- Signed CB/ST Tremon Smith to a 2-year, $5 million deal
- Signed RB Tony Jones Jr. to a 1-year, $940K deal (waived)
- Signed WR Marquez Callaway to a 1-year, $1.135 million deal (did not make the 53-man roster)
- Signed FB Michael Burton to a 1-year, $1.3 million deal
- Signed EDGE Frank Clark to a 1-year deal (released)
- Re-signed OT Cam Fleming to a 1-year, $2.35 million deal
- Re-signed S Kareem Jackson to a 1-year, $2.67 million deal (waived)
- Signed P Riley Dixon to a 2-year, $3.5 million deal
- Signed C Kyle Fuller to a 1-year, $1.1 million deal (did not make the 53-man roster)
- Signed CB Fabian Moreau to a 1-year, $1.3 million deal
- Signed RB Dwayne Washington to a 1-year, $1.16 million deal
- Signed K Elliott Fry to a 1-year deal (waived in Preseason)
- Signed K Brett Maher to a 1-year, $1.08 million deal (did not make the 53-man roster)
- Signed WR Michael Bandy to a 1-year, $870K deal
- Re-signed CB Essang Bassey (waived)
- Re-signed S PJ Locke
Additionally, the Broncos traded for kicker Wil Lutz in exchange for a 2024 7th-round pick, and traded TE Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 7th-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2025 6th-round pick.