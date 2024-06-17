Bronco 2025 mock draft: Team loads up to capitalize on Bo Nix's rookie deal
101st Overall Pick - Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
Let's keep adding bodies into the secondary, as roster turnover happens fast in the NFL. With the 101st overall pick, the Broncos will select Quincy Riley from Louisville. Riley was a ball-magment in 2023. He had three interceptions and 12 passes defended in 14 games. He's also got six career interceptions but has added 176 interception return yards, so when he gets the ball in his hands, he's explosive in gaining extra yardage.
The Broncos would be wise to keep adding bodies into the secondary to continue to keep pace with the high-flying offense in the rest of the AFC.
163rd Overall Pick - Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
With the Broncos' last pick, they'll add a WR in Colbie Young. During the first two years of his collegiate career, Young caught 79 passes for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's got one more year of eligibility, so he'll play that final year at Georgia. The 6'3" wide receiver would be yet another big-bodied addition for the Denver Broncos.
And it could make sense, as Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Josh Reynolds could all feasibly not be on the team in 2025 depending on how 2024 goes. The team has Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr as their two young wide receivers, and ideally, one or both of them can cement themselves as top targets for QB Bo Nix in the coming season.
But WR can most definitely still be a need for Denver in 2025.
There you have it, a 2025 NFL Mock Draft for the Denver Broncos. Ideally, the Broncos are coming off of a very encouraging 2024 season where they can justify going all-in around Bo Nix and his rookie contract. The team did win eight games in 2023 and got better at a few positions, so it's hard to argue that this team won't be better in the 2024 NFL Season.