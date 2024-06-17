Bronco 2025 mock draft: Team loads up to capitalize on Bo Nix's rookie deal
68th Overall Pick - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
Another player on the defensive line, and it's clear at this point that the Denver Broncos are going all-in to field the nastiest defense imaginable. Picking at top of the third round, Denver nabs Dontay Corleone from Cincinnati, who, through two seasons, has 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three forced fumbles.
He's 6'2" and 305lbs, so he's got some nice size and could be a space-eater for Denver. In today's NFL, games are still won and lost in the trenches, so no matter how good the offense could be, being strong in the trenches and being able to get to the quarterback is hugely important. The Broncos should continue their pursuit of bringing in quality bodies along the defensive line until the unit is as good as it can possibly be.
92nd Overall Pick (via BUF) - Jeffrey Bassa, S, Oregon
Listed as a safety/linebacker, Jeffrey Bassa from Oregon would get to reunite with some of his Oregon teammates on the Denver Broncos, and I do believe that the team is missing a nice hybrid defensive player like Bassa. Newly-signed safety Brandon Jones might be able to fill that role, but even with the additions into the secondary, the unit is unproven.
Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph did work wonders with a similar hybrid defensive player in Budda Baker for some time in Arizona. Joseph getting another player in the same vein could be just what this defense needs. Through three seasons at Oregon, Jeffrey Bassa has amassed 182 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, and two passes defended.
In the secondary, the Broncos added Brandon Jones at safety, Levi Wallace at cornerback, and a rookie in Kris Abrams-Draine at CB as well. With Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, PJ Locke III, and Caden Sterns also in the picture, Denver does have the necessary talent to have a top secondary in the NFL.