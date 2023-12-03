Bleacher Report posts disgusting tweet bashing Russell Wilson after loss
The criticism of Russell Wilson often goes TOO far!
Sometimes you just have to wonder if Russell Wilson gets hated for absolutely no reason. Well, that theory seems to be the correct one. Would any other QB in the NFL get this kind of sewage directed at them? After the Denver Broncos Week 13 loss versus the Houston Texans, Bleacher Report posted a pretty corny and out-of-bounds tweet featuring CJ Stroud and Wilson, who threw three interceptions in the game.
Here's the tweet:
I'm not really sure what Wilson did to deserve this kind of criticism. Using his 2022 season isn't relevant; that was last year and doesn't impact anything in 2023. Furthermore, it's not like Wilson was bad in Week 13. The offensive line gave him absolutely no time to throw, and yes, Wilson did miss some open receivers.
But guess what, gang? Other QBs not named Russell Wilson miss receivers all the time. I just do not understand why Bleacher Report decided to post a meme to their Twitter account (or X, whatever) openly calling the QB an idiot. What kind of nonsense is this?
You almost have to wonder if Russell Wilson hurt them personally. Honestly, if any other QB lost in the fashion that Wilson and the Broncos lost in, you'd definitely not see them posting such garbage. On the day, Wilson threw for 186 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He also ran for a score as well.
There was definitely a lot left on the field by the Denver Broncos. The offensive line gave Wilson absolutely no time to throw, and the Broncos were just playing undisciplined all game long. ILB Alex Singleton got called for a boneheaded unnecessary roughness penalty against CJ Stroud, who successfully baited him into the foul.
The Denver Broncos also didn't convert a single third down, going 0/11 in that department. It was just an ugly game for the team, and Denver lost this game in a similar way that they've won this year. The Texans won the turnover battle and won the time of possession battle as well.
Their QB also kept the football safe and didn't turn it over. After winning five in a row like that, the Broncos were on the other end of their own medicine. Well, not all is lost, as the Broncos could probably sneak into the playoffs by winning three of their remaining games, at least.