4 biggest questions facing Denver Broncos entering Week 16 game against Patriots
The Denver Broncos (7-7) will host the New England Patriots (3-11) in a must-win game for the team. Here are the biggest questions the Broncos will face in this one.
Can the defense generate some turnovers?
Perhaps the biggest reason why the Broncos were able to go on a five-game winning streak after starting the season 1-5 was due to the defense coming up with a huge number of turnovers. While the unit was never going to sustain the pace it was on (15 turnovers in four games), they were unable to secure a single turnover against either the Houston Texans or Detroit Lions.
Not coincidentally, the Broncos lost both of those games.
Against the Patriots, the Broncos are going to have to find a way to get some of those. The Patriots will be starting Bailey Zappe at quarterback. Zappe took over for Mac Jones, who was turning the ball over on a regular basis.
But Zappe has thrown at least one interception in four of his last five games and the Broncos need to be hunting for one here. A strip sack leading to a fumble by someone like Jonathon Cooper could also be just what the doctor ordered.