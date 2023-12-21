Predominantly Orange
4 biggest questions facing Denver Broncos entering Week 16 game against Patriots

The Denver Broncos (7-7) will host the New England Patriots (3-11) in a must-win game for the team. Here are the biggest questions the Broncos will face in this one.

By Travis Wakeman

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton had a heated sideline moment in Week 15.
Russell Wilson and Sean Payton had a heated sideline moment in Week 15. / Michael Owens/GettyImages
Ja'Quan McMillian, Denver Broncos
Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) reacts after a / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Can the defense generate some turnovers?

Perhaps the biggest reason why the Broncos were able to go on a five-game winning streak after starting the season 1-5 was due to the defense coming up with a huge number of turnovers. While the unit was never going to sustain the pace it was on (15 turnovers in four games), they were unable to secure a single turnover against either the Houston Texans or Detroit Lions.

Not coincidentally, the Broncos lost both of those games.

Against the Patriots, the Broncos are going to have to find a way to get some of those. The Patriots will be starting Bailey Zappe at quarterback. Zappe took over for Mac Jones, who was turning the ball over on a regular basis.

But Zappe has thrown at least one interception in four of his last five games and the Broncos need to be hunting for one here. A strip sack leading to a fumble by someone like Jonathon Cooper could also be just what the doctor ordered.

