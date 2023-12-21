4 biggest questions facing Denver Broncos entering Week 16 game against Patriots
The Denver Broncos (7-7) will host the New England Patriots (3-11) in a must-win game for the team. Here are the biggest questions the Broncos will face in this one.
Looking to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Broncos have the Patriots coming to town on Christmas Eve. For the second time this season, the Broncos will be wearing their 'snowcapped' helmets for this game.
The Patriots are in a position unfamiliar to many fans. They are 3-11 and have one of the worst records in the league. Though they have played better in recent weeks and still have Bill Belichick on the sideline, this is a game that the team has to win.
In fact, the Broncos are going to need to win out in order to have a shot to snag one of the AFC's Wild Card spots, but it starts with this week's games. In order to get that victory, these four questions will be important to the outcome.
How will Russell Wilson respond after sideline incident in Week 15?
Whether there is too much being made about this or whether it was a big moment, it is certainly being talked about. Rarely in today's game do you see a coach going after his star player verbally the way Sean Payton did Russell Wilson last Saturday night.
Payton tried to explain it away as a heat-of-the-moment incident, and it may have been just that. He also told one reporter that it was none of his business what he and Russ talk about.
Hopefully, whatever led to that whole thing lit a fire inside Russ that he can turn into a positive against the Patriots this Sunday.
Wilson has completed less than 60 percent of his throws in three of his last four games. This is the week for he and his team to get back on the right track and build up some strong momentum to help close this season on a high note.