Biggest Pro Bowl snubs: Broncos edition
Which Broncos players deserved to be selected to the Pro Bowl Games, but were not?
As we all know, the 2023-2024 Pro Bowl Games' rosters were announced on Wednesday night, and three Broncos players were featured in the mentioned rosters.
Simmons and Surtain got their second selection to the event, and Mims his first one (5th Bronco to be selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie). Additionally, fullback Michael Burton and guard Quinn Meinerz were named as third alternates, which means that both could be added to the roster if anything happens.
With that being said, let's talk about the main focus of this article, the biggest Pro Bowl snubs. Snubs are players who deserved to be selected for the Pro Bowl but were not.
For me, the following players are the biggest Broncos' snubs, that should have made the Pro Bowl Games.
1. Quinn Meinerz - guard:
It was revealed that Quinn Meinerz was named a third alternate for the Pro Bowl Games, but in my opinion, he should have been a starter. Meinerz has been one of the best offensive guards so far in the season, in both run block and pass protection.
Quinn is such an underrated offensive lineman who deserves more credit for his performance on the field. He is PFF's third-highest-graded guard, just behind Falcons' Chris Lindstrom and Rams' Kevin Dotson (AFC's highest-graded guard).
2. Courtland Sutton - wide receiver:
Third-most receiving touchdowns among wide receivers with 10 (career-high), despite missing most of the game against the Patriots in week 16, and not playing in week 17 against the Chargers, Courtland Sutton has had an impressive 2023-24 campaign. He is just behind Buccaneers' Mike Evans (13) and Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (12) in that category.
Courtland has had a highlight-reel season with multiple wild and very tough catches and has been Denver's most reliable player on the offense. The thing with Courtland is that the AFC is stacked at the wide receiver position, and despite having ten touchdowns, his yards, catches, etc are not enough.
3. Wil Lutz - kicker:
Denver traded for Wil Lutz after the preseason, Sean Payton got his kicker after the Broncos released longtime kicker and Super Bowl 50 Champion Brandon McManus, and Elliott Fry and Brett Maher did not convince Sean in the preseason. And what a pickup Lutz has been!
Lutz has an 88.2 field goal percentage. He has missed four (some of the 4 missed have been blocked). Additionally, he has a 93.1 extra point percentage. One of the best kickers statistically so far this season.
Honorable Mentions: CB Ja'Quan McMillian and C Lloyd Cushenberry
Which of the snubs deserved a Pro Bowl selection?