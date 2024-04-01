Big trade shakes up Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Can the Broncos maneuver around the board and win the 2024 NFL Draft?
8. 203rd overall: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
Denver Broncos GM George Paton said he wanted to get more athletic at the linebacker position this offseason. We'll see how early he wants to do that, but here's hoping the Broncos wait for the later rounds to add to this particular position.
Someone like Jordan Magee could come in and play some special teams right away. He posted an elite RAS score this offseason and had some really impressive production with 166 total tackles the last two years including 23 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.
He could be a great value pickup on Day 3 of the Draft.
9. 207th overall: Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
I love the idea of the Broncos adding multiple quarterbacks in this class, especially if they can add a big-time athlete like Tennessee's Joe Milton who has so many unbelievable traits. At 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, Milton ran a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash and he can throw a football over the Rocky Mountains.
How could Sean Payton and his staff not be intrigued by this guy? Especially with the Broncos addressing other key areas in this mock draft, this idea could work.