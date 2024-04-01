Big trade shakes up Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Can the Broncos maneuver around the board and win the 2024 NFL Draft?
6. 145th overall: Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
An underrated position the Broncos really need to address in this year's draft is running back. Both Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are heading into contract years. Jaleel McLaughlin is a playmaker and very intriguing, but he's not an every-down back as of right now.
The Broncos might need to go after someone who could be at least the team's RB2 as soon as this coming season, and Isaiah Davis should be on everyone's radar as a possible Day 3 steal. Davis was a 1st-team FCS All-American at South Dakota State and has a physical presence at the position. He can create yardage after contact and play all three downs with really nice pass-catching abilities.
7. 147th overall: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
There might be a little bit of fan service with this kind of selection, but the Broncos could do a lot worse than this on Day 3 of the draft. Luke McCaffrey really did a great job at Rice transitioning to the wide receiver position after starting out his collegiate career at Nebraska as a quarterback.
McCaffrey is a natural. It's obviously in the blood. Maybe the Broncos could even make sure he got #87 when he got to Denver.
One way or the other, adding a player like this with his combination of speed, toughness at the catch point, and competitiveness would be outstanding for the receiver room.