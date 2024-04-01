Big trade shakes up Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Can the Broncos maneuver around the board and win the 2024 NFL Draft?
4. 121st overall: Maason Smith, DL, LSU
The connection between the Denver Broncos and former LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith is significant. Broncos defensive line coach Jamar Cain was on the staff at LSU in 2022 and was able to coach Smith all offseason. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury and wasn't able to play, but Cain knows him exceptionally well.
He's a former #1 high school recruit who has a "first off the bus" type of imposing frame. He's not only physically impressive, but has the ability to play all over the defensive front. I love the idea of the Broncos double-dipping on the defensive line to upgrade that area of the roster that has been a weakness for a couple of years now.
5. 136th overall: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
The Broncos re-signed Adam Trautman this offseason, but there are obvious concerns over whether or not Greg Dulcich can still be a viable threat in the passing game. The Broncos could go after a playmaker at tight end earlier than the 5th round, but Cade Stover out of Ohio State is intriguing.
He only had two drops the last two seasons at Ohio State, really coming into his own at the position after starting off his time at OSU as a linebacker. He caught 10 touchdowns and showed soft hands with some nice after-the-catch ability.