Bet $11 on Broncos, Win $600 GUARANTEED at Bet365, FanDuel + DraftKings Colorado
Back your Broncos in Week 1 and win $600 in bonuses guaranteed
By Joe Summers
The Broncos are favored over the Raiders at home in Week 1 and you can win a HUGE payday to start the season thanks to a trio of exclusive Colorado sportsbook promos.
Bet365, FanDuel and DraftKings are rewarding new users who bet a total of $11 on Denver with a GUARANTEED $600 combined bonus PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Even if you lose, you'll walk away a winner with these offers. Here's how to sign up for each sportsbook and claim your share:
Bet365 Colorado Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365 and bet $1 or more on the Broncos, you'll win $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. That's +20000 odds!
Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required), deposit at least $10, then bet $1 or more on any Broncos wager.
When your bet settles, you'll win $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome so long as you deposit at least $10.
Only new Bet365 users can claim this offer - sign up for Bet365 now to start your season with a guaranteed win!
FanDuel Colorado Promo Code
Sign up for FanDuel and bet $5 or more on any Broncos bet, then you'll receive $200 in bonus bets PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, letting you enjoy action around the league at a big discount!
You don't need a promo code for this offer either. Just sign up, deposit at least $10, then bet $5 or more however you'd like.
You'll be credited with $200 in bonus bets once your wager settles, then you'll also receive a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket within 72 hours.
This offer also only applies to new FanDuel users and won't last long. Sign up for FanDuel today before time runs out!
DraftKings Colorado Promo Code
Last but not least, new users at DraftKings who bet $5 or more on Denver will INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets just for placing a wager!
You'll use this link to sign up for DraftKings (no promo code required), deposit at least $10, and then bet $5 or more on Denver.
After you place your bet, you'll INSTANTLY get $200 in bonus bets! Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus like the other offers.
This new-user offer won't be available for much longer, so sign up for DraftKings today to round out your incredible Week 1 bonuses!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.