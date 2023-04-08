Bonus Offer for Broncos Fans: Bet $1, Win $200 GUARANTEED!
The NFL Draft is still a few weeks ago but with the Rockies, Nuggets, and Avalanche all playing, there are plenty of opportunities to score a HUGE payday. Bet365 is making it even easier with a sublime promo for Broncos fans: Bet $1 (with a $10 deposit), Win $200 GUARANTEED on any bet! Whether you win or lose, you'll walk away with $200 no matter what!
Here's how to get started and claim this fantastic offer:
Bet365 Colorado Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit $10 or more, and bet at least $1 on any game in any sport, you'll win $200 in bonus bets regardless of your bet's outcome! That's a guaranteed +20000 odds win!
Follow these simple steps and you'll secure your $200 win:
1. Sign up for Bet365 using this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity
3. Deposit at least $10
4. Bet $1 or more on any game in any sport
That's it! Even if you lose, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets once your wager settles.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the reward, though your initial bet just needs to be $1. That bet also needs to be on a play at -500 odds or greater (-300, -110, +125, etc.), so be sure not to back too large a favorite. A simple bet on a Colorado team to cover the spread will suffice.
It doesn't matter if you win or lose your bet. If you win, you'll get those winnings PLUS $200. If you lose, you'll still get the $200! There's no better value out there right now - don't miss out on it!
Only new Bet365 users qualify for this offer and you're nearly out of time. Prepare your bankroll for the coming weeks and sign up for Bet365 now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.