Best wins for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
Denver Broncos best win in 2022: Week 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The 2022 season for the Broncos is by far the most depressing one on this list and there weren't many games to choose from as the team went 5 -12 last year. But three of those five wins were over teams that ended up in the playoffs.
Though it was early in the season, and it was quite ugly, this win over the San Francisco 49ers was the best win the team had all season.
Brandon McManus kicked a 55-yard field goal and Melvin Gordon scored a 1-yard touchdown with just over four minutes to play but the key play in the game was the Broncos getting two points for a safety when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of his own end zone.
Both offenses were pretty anemic in this game, which was played on Sunday Night Football, but those two points provided the difference.
The Broncos went to 2-1 following the game and the Niners dropped to 1-2. The two teams went in vastly different directions after that.