Best wins for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
Denver Broncos best win in 2021: Week 9 at Dallas Cowboys
This one was similar to the 2019 win over Houston as the Cowboys were 6-1 entering this game and they had the Broncos at home. But the Broncos just put on a complete performance on both sides of the ball that has been so rare in the last seven seasons.
The Broncos had a ridiculous 41 minutes of time of possession in this game and led 30-0 at one point before the Cowboys tacked on two late garbage-time touchdowns that didn't impact the final outcome at all.
Teddy Bridgewater threw for 249 yards and Javonte Williams rushed for 111. Defensively, the Broncos forced two turnovers and Jonathon Cooper had two sacks as the Broncos put the Cowboys on this list for the second time.
The Broncos just play the Cowboys well. They haven't lost a game to Dallas since September 1995.