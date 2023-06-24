Best wins for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
Denver Broncos best win in 2019: Week 14 at Houston Texans
Who can forget this game? It's as easy to remember as it is difficult to explain the result.
The Houston Texans entered this game at 8-4, the Broncos were 4-8. The Texans had their home crowd with them and all those fans did was see Drew Lock have the best game of his professional career as he easily outplayed DeShaun Watson.
Lock completed 22 of his 27 pass attempts and threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos beat the Texans by 14 points, but it wasn't even that close.
The Broncos led 31-3 at halftime and Lock was out there having fun, doing his best Buzz Lightyear impression after at least one of his touchdowns.
The Broncos still limped to a 7-9 finish in 2019 under head coach Vic Fangio but this game was easily the best the team looked that year.