Best wins for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
Denver Broncos best win in 2018: Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals
The 2018 season was a rough one for the Broncos as they finished 6-10 in Joseph's second (and final) season as the team's head coach. But in this game, they looked incredibly good.
They played the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football and the Cardinals had their first-round pick, Josh Rosen, at quarterback. The Cardinals were bad that year.
The Broncos jumped all over them in this one, starting with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown by Todd Davis on the second play of the game. Chris Harris would provide a second first-quarter pick six a few minutes later and the route was on.
Von Miller and Bradley Chubb each had two sacks in one of the few times they were actually on the field together and the Broncos pounded the Cards by 35 points. Oh, if only this kind of game would have become the norm rather than a rarity.