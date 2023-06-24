Best wins for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
Denver Broncos best win in 2017: Week 2 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Vance Joseph took over as the team's head coach in 2017 and though it didn't go well for him, it sure started good. This was easily one of the more impressive victories the team has had in this time frame.
Both teams came into the game with 1-0 records. The Broncos had squeaked by the Chargers on Monday Night Football while the Cowboys had easily dispatched of the New York Giants in Week 1, 19-3.
Siemian, still the starter, played quite well in this game, throwing four touchdown passes. Two of those went to Emmanuel Sanders as the Broncos routed the Cowboys by 25 points.
With the result already determined, the Cowboys were trying to put something on the board late when Aqib Talib intercepted this Dak Prescott pass and ran it back 103 yards for a touchdown.