Best value draft picks in Denver Broncos history
One of the best defensive players the Broncos ever had, some fans still feel he belongs in the Hall of Fame.
Karl Mecklenburg was somehow found in the twelfth round of the famed 1983 draft and he would spent his entire 12-year career in Denver. Over that time, he was the force in the middle of the Broncos' defense.
Mecklenburg made six Pro Bowls and was named to the All-Pro first team four times.
He had over 1,100 career tackles, five interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries. His 79 career sacks still rank third on the team's all-time list, making him an easy choice for the team's Ring of Fame.
It will be tough for Mecklenburg to ever reach the Hall of Fame (especially if Gradishar continues to be left out) but he certainly has the numbers for that to at least be discussed.