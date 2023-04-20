Best value draft picks in Denver Broncos history
As the NFL began to shorten the amount of rounds in the draft, Tom Nalen was chosen toward the end of the 1994 draft. In fact, there were only 222 picks in that draft and he was chosen at No. 218.
He went on to become the best center in the history of the Broncos by a pretty wide margin.
Nalen spent 15 years in the middle of Denver's offensive line, working with John Elway, Jake Plummer and Jay Cutler. He played in 194 career games for the team. Only Elway and Elam played in more.
But he didn't just play in games. He was the best center in football for much of that time. He made the Pro Bowl five times, including four years in a row from 1997-2000. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro twice and is a member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame.
The Broncos have had some decent centers since the retirement of Nalen, such as Matt Paradis, but the team will be hard-pressed to ever find another one like him.