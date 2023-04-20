Best value draft picks in Denver Broncos history
Steve Foley was drafted in 1975 by played one season for the Jacksonville Express of the World Football League before joining the Broncos in 1976.
Another player who is often overlooked (he's not even in the Ring of Fame), Foley spent 11 solid seasons with the Broncos and helped the team reach Super Bowl XII. He was also still on the roster when the Broncos went back to the big game in Super Bowl XXI.
Foley never made the Pro Bowl and never saw his name among the best players in the league, but he sure had a knack for getting the football.
To date, his 44 career interceptions are still the most ever by a Broncos player and he had to take out Goose Gonsoulin to take the top spot, which is no small feat and even more impressive when you consider that he was an eighth-round pick.