Best value draft picks in Denver Broncos history
Lyle Alzado was drafted in 1971 out of tiny Yankton College in South Dakota. He spent his entire college career in the NAIA and was discovered by a Broncos scout, almost by accident.
Alzado was a major force on the Denver defensive line and during his eight-year career there, he unofficially registered 64.5 sacks for the team but even after his time in Denver was done, he was still a defensive beast for both the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Raiders.
Despite that, Alzado is still more remembered for what he did off of the field, by most.
He left the Broncos after being traded to the Browns following a contract dispute. He would later fight Muhammad Ali in an exhibition boxing match at Mile High Stadium and then played for the hated Raiders.
He would then become the face of steroid abuse among athletes and was very honest about the bad choice that he made in doing so. He would pass away at the age of 43 years old following a battle with cancer.
But on the field, Alzado was a great player and is often overlooked. To this day, his 112 career sacks still rank 37th on the league's all-time list. He made the Pro Bowl twice with the Broncos and had things been different, would likely still be looked at as one of the best defensive players the team ever had.