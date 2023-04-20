Best value draft picks in Denver Broncos history
Gary Kubiak finds his spot on this list because his value to the team went far beyond his playing days.
Kubiak was selected in the same draft that John Elway was and he would go on to become No. 7's backup quarterback for the next nine seasons. Though Kubiak was not asked to do much on the field, he was invaluable to Elway in helping him prepare for games.
That would lead to Kubiak entering the coaching ranks following his playing days and he became one of the best offensive minds in the business. After being hired as Shanahan's offensive coordinator in 1995, he would help the team reach and win two Super Bowls.
Kubiak returned later down the road, this time as the team's head coach, winning Super Bowl 50.
Kubiak will always be one of the most beloved figures in team history. Between the playing field, coaching from the sideline and finally as a senior advisor, he spent a total of 24 seasons with the franchise.