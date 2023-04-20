Best value draft picks in Denver Broncos history
The Broncos chose a kicker in the third round of the 1993 draft, which is generally a bit high to take one. But this pick paid off.
Jason Elam played 15 seasons for the Broncos and in that time, became one of the best kickers in NFL history. This list, compiled recently, has him at No. 24 all-time. I would argue he should be higher than that.
With 1,786 points, Elam is easily the team's all-time leading scorer and he may never be caught. He has nearly twice as many points as the man in second place, Brandon McManus.
But Elam was different. Not only did he have a powerful leg, one that would tie a league record 63-yard field goal that had stood for nearly 30 years at the time, but he was also very dependable. Watching games, you always felt comfortable when Elam trotted on the field that three points were about to be put on the board.