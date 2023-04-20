Best value draft picks in Denver Broncos history
Many NFL fans know Tom Jackson only from his time with ESPN as part of the great highlight show NFL Primetime, but for 14 seasons prior to that, he was a major piece of the Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense.
Jackson was small for a linebacker, even in those days, but he was instrumental in the team's first appearance in the Super Bowl.
Long before the NFL tracked tackles, Jackson was a tackling machine while also registering 13 sacks and 20 interceptions for his career. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 1977 and made the second team in each of the subsequent years. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in all three of those seasons as well.
The Orange Crush defense was truly one of the best defensive units the league has ever seen. While Randy Gradishar has long been snubbed of his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jackson deserves his kudos as well.