Best value draft picks in Denver Broncos history
It's difficult to quantify in words what Terrell Davis meant to the Broncos and just how much value this pick really had.
No, it wasn't like what the Patriots got in the sixth round when they drafted Tom Brady, but it might be the second-best sixth-round pick in history. Davis came out of nowhere for the Broncos to be the best running back in team history and possibly the best at that time in the league at a time when Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith were still playing.
Davis went to three Pro Bowls and he is on a short list of players to ever rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He is perhaps the main reason the team won Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII and for that, his value as a sixth-round pick is tremendous.
Despite playing only seven years in the league because injuries forced him off the field, Davis still had the numbers to make it to the Hall of Fame, something few players with such a short tenure have been able to accomplish.