Best value draft picks in Denver Broncos history
It's nothing short of miraculous that the Broncos found a player as talented as Shannon Sharpe in the seventh round of the 1990 draft. In fact, there were seven other tight ends chosen before him.
Eric Green
Mike Jones
Jess Anderson
Jackie Harris
Charles Arbuckle
Derrick Walker
Scott Galbraith
Some of those guys had decent careers, but Sharpe went on to be one of the best tight ends in league history, helping the Broncos win two Super Bowls while posting massive numbers that still hold up against almost any tight end today.
Sharpe caught 645 passes for 8,439 yards and 55 touchdowns. If you were to compile a list of the five best players in Broncos history, it would be tough to leave Sharpe off.
He went to eight Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro four times. In 2011, he was forever recognized for his career efforts with his election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.