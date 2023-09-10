Best NFL prop bets for Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 1 (How to bet Sean Payton's new offense)
By Josh Yourish
The Denver Broncos were the laughing stock of the NFL last year, but with Sean Payton now the head coach, things seem to be looking up a little bit at Mile High. On Sunday, they’ll begin their season against a division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.
The big question is what version of Russell Wilson we’ll see in Payton’s offense, and I have a couple of props based on how I see Payton turning that unit around. Before we get into those picks, check out this great promo from the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Broncos
- Russell Wilson Over 16.5 Rushing Yards
- Greg Dulcich Anytime TD
- Davante Adams Under 75.5 Receiving Yards
Russell Wilson Over 16.5 Rushing Yards
Russell Wilson slimmed back down after playing the 2022 season at the heaviest weight he’s ever played. It wasn’t that Russ was lazy, he just added weight to hold up in the pocket more, but now he has slimmed back down and I think he gets more involved on the ground again.
It already started at the end of last season. Over his last five games, Wilson averaged 28 yards per game on the ground, which was up from 13.7 rush yards per game in the previous 10 games.
Greg Dulcich Anytime TD
Sean Payton absolutely loves tight ends. He loves all kinds of tight ends, from Jimmy Graham to Taysom Hill. Greg Dulcich will be his next two to draw up goofy gadget plays for now that he’s in Denver and in Week 1 I think that will come in the red zone. Dulcich scored twice last season after not being active for much of the beginning of the season, but I fully expect him to get involved in a variety of ways, maybe even taking a carry or two in this offense.
Davante Adams Over 75.5 Receiving Yards
We can’t just bet on the Broncos for every prop. Money is still money even if we make it backing a division rival’s superstar receiver.
Hveryone loves Sauce Gardner, but Patrick Surtain II might be the best cornerback in the NFL. However, the Raiders found ways to get Adams away from Surtain last season and he had very big games against the Broncos. The defense is different now with Vance Joseph running things instead of Ejiro Evero, but I still expect Josh McDaniels to scheme Adams open.
In his two matchups against Denver last season, Adams went for 16 total catches and 247 total yards and two TDs.
