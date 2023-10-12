Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football
Breaking down the two best player props to bet on for the Denver Broncos on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Denver Broncos have not had the season they were hoping for and now have a tall order infront of them on Thursday Night Football when they head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.
In this article, we're going to focus on player prop bets and I have two that I like for this AFC West clash.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Player Props
- Javonte Williams OVER 37.5 rushing yards (-115)
- Courtland Sutton OVER 41.5 receiving yards (-115)
Javonte Williams OVER 37.5 rushing yards (-115)
Javonte Williams is set to return from injury on Thursday night and if the Broncos are smart, they'll try to lean on their running game against the Chiefs, Not only does it help keep Patrick Mahomes off the field, but their run defense has been the weakest part of this Chiefs' team this season. They're 23rd in opponent yards per play, allowing teams to gain 4.3 yards per rush against them.
Let's take the OVER on Williams' rush yards on Thursday night.
Courtland Sutton OVER 41.5 receiving yards (-115)
Courtland Sutton's receiving yards total continues to be too low. He's averaging 45.8 receiving yards per game this season and should be well poised to soar over this total again on Thursday night, especially if the Broncos are trying to make a come back in the second half. Let's be honest, the Chiefs will probably have a late lead, which should lead to plenty of fourth quarter yards for their receivers.
I think Sutton will have no issue racking up at least 42 receiving yards against this Kansas City squad.
