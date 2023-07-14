5 best Broncos draft picks during the George Paton era
By Amir Farrell
2. RB Javonte Williams
While running backs simply are not highly valued in the NFL and perhaps this ranking may be a tad-bit high for Williams, he provides an element in his game that not many other premier RBs in the NFL posses. Being such an aggressive and talented RB after contact, the Broncos have greatly benefited from his play-style in the run game and have thus lost several games when he has not been available on the field.
Williams, who I already consider a top-12 RB in the league, has been an incredible talent on the field for the Broncos and has still yet to receive the chance to start a large portion of games at his position. Coming off a serious knee injury, Williams will have a lot to prove as a starter in 2023 and will have to slowly work his way back to 100%. However, this does not discredit his near 1,000 rushing-yard rookie season and his overall contribution to the offense. Without this pick, I believe George Paton would not have been able to acquire as dynamic and important of a talent as Williams at the RB position. The Broncos are potentially looking at their franchise RB for years to come.
1. CB Patrick Surtain ll
For Surtain ll, his film truly speaks for itself. Not only is he the best player on the Denver Broncos' roster, but he is the best cornerback in the entire NFL and proved it on a weekly basis last season. Being drafted ninth overall in the 2021 NFL draft, numerous fans questioned whether or not it was the correct decision to pass on now Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields however, the Broncos are ultimately in a better situation with a much more safe secondary being led by Surtain ll and a QB who is expected to return to his old ways under new head coach Sean Payton.
Everyone is entitled to their own separate opinions however, what we do know is that George Paton selected one of the best players in the entire 2021 NFL draft and wasn't even the first cornerback selected. George Paton masterclass. Earning a first-team All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selection in 2022, it is fair to say the Broncos are headed in a very encouraging direction with PS2 leading the way. The future is very, very bright in the Denver Broncos' secondary.