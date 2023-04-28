Best available players for the Denver Broncos on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
6. Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
Joe Tippmann, who is arguably the best athlete at his position in this class, is a mauler in both the pass and run game and fits Sean Payton's ideal long size at 6 foot 6 inches and 313 pounds.
He can move to the second level very easily off the line of scrimmage and plays with such outstanding strength and fluid movement in pass protection. His overall coordination and IQ of football makes such an intriguing prospect for the Broncos and of the players previously mentioned, is probably the most realistic to fall into the lap of Denver at pick 67.
7. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
If the Broncos desperately feel the need to select a running-back early and add another to the mix, Zach Charbonnet is definitely the best player available. His game is very reminiscent of Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and brings that overall physical mindset to the position.
After Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were both selected in the top 12 picks of the draft, you have to imagine a team will look to add a running-back early in the 2nd round, meaning George Paton will have to likely move up if they desire Charbonnet that much. Charbonnet is a workhorse back that brings great contact balance, excellent vision, and pro-level patience that Payton highly values in his running backs.