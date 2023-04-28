Best available players for the Denver Broncos on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
4. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
It's no secret that the Broncos are in need of adding another young corner to the mix and Julius Brents, who can seemingly do everything at the cornerback position has to be on the minds of George Paton and Vance Joseph as they watch the boards fall in the 2nd round.
Brents is a very physical player who can tackle extremely well and has that aggressive mindset on defense due to the fact he switched from safety to cornerback in college. He's very technically sound in man coverage and does all the 'little things' right with his hands and hips. Not to mention, he also scored a staggering 9.99 RAS score at the NFL combine, one of the highest in the history of the collected data. If the Broncos aren't as high on some of the other available corners, Brents seems like the best fit for Vance Joseph's defense on day 2.
5. Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State
Despite have experience playing at the right tackle position, Dawand Jones played just as well when asked to play at the left spot in the first two years of his collegiate career.
In 7 games from 2019 to 2020, Jones played at left tackle and allowed 1 QB hurry, 0 QB hits, and 0 sacks in 170 snaps. At right tackle, where he ultimately received the bulk of his workload at Ohio State, Jones was absolutely stellar and proved to be one of the best right tackles in the draft.
If the Broncos are uncertain about their long-term future with starting left tackle Garett Bolles, then certainly a trade up for Jones could be a possibility considering he is the best available tackle in the draft. All things considered, you have to imagine the switch back to left tackle from right tackle wouldn't be the worse move for Jones and would most definitely excel early, given his charisma and individual skillset.