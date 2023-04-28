Best available players for the Denver Broncos on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
2. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
The Broncos are in need of a speedy, twitchy wide receiver that can take the top off the defense and Josh Downs brings just that. With a list of injury concerns surrounding KJ Hamler, it's probably best the team looks for a schematic replacement on day 2 of the draft.
Downs, who fell out of the first round, is my favorite wide receiver available and could contribute a "Tyreek Hill" esque impact to Denver's offense and would instantly fill the missing piece in the receiving game the Broncos have needed for years. His tackle-breaking ability after the catch and overall playmaking ability with the ball in his hands labels him as one of the most dangerous offensive weapons available in the draft.
3. John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
John Michael Schmitz, who is considered to be the best center in the draft, was not selected in the first round and thus is expected to be picked early on day 2. While there is solid depth at the center position in this class, there is a hefty drop-off in talent after round 3.
Schmitz's pass protection alone makes him one of the best offensive linemen in the entire draft considering he only allowed 2 sacks and 1 QB hit in 5 years at Minnesota. His play strength, athletic ability, football IQ, and movement in the run game is nothing short of impressive and would be an instant upgrade over Denver's Lloyd Cushenberry for week 1.