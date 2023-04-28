Best available players for the Denver Broncos on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
It's draft day! After a wild first round of the 2023 NFL Draft including big trades and surprise selections, we now enter the presumed "sweet spot" of the draft as day 2 hosts rounds 2-3 where the Broncos will pick back-to-back early in the 3rd round... or at least we think so.
As expected, just like every draft in recent times, star players were selected higher than projected as well as those that fell down boards farther than expected. As Sean Payton and the Broncos begin their quest to find the best available talent in this year's draft, here are seven prospects that Denver should watch very closely in the 2nd round in the wake of a potential trade-up scenario:
7 players the Denver Broncos could target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
1. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
Despite being graded so high by analysts, Washington seems to be falling down boards and would be an enticing weapon for Russell Wilson in Sean Payton's offense. Even though I expect him to be selected early in the 2nd round, Payton is known for his frequent leniency towards trading up in prior NFL drafts, regardless of the round. Therefore, Washington could very well be on the minds of Payton and company who seem to be high on this tight end class.
Washington, who is a freak athlete, is listed at a mind-boggling 6 foot 7 and 264 pounds and is an elite threat in the receiving game. He has very coordinated and strong hands, tracks the ball very well, and has an incredible catch radius. Washington has so much upside at the tight end position and is everything you want in a young receiver. Knowing Sean Payton's history with tight end usage and success, he would make wonders with Washington in the Mile High.