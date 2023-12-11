Assessing Broncos' chances to win AFC West, can they actually pull it off?
Suddenly, the Denver Broncos are well within striking distance of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Verdict
Can the Broncos win the division? Of course, it's possible. The Chiefs are struggling, the Broncos are surging. Still, it's a tough path when you consider everything mentioned throughout this article.
The Broncos need to take care of their own business, which will start with a difficult road game against a solid Lions squad. But in my opinion, the division race comes down to how the Chiefs respond to what happened following the loss to Buffalo.
It is a great thing that we are even able to have this conversation at this stage of the season. The Broncos not only finally ended the long losing streak to Kansas City earlier this season, but being talked about as a potential division winner in December is better than anyone could have asked for.
It's an ironclad sign that this team is headed in the right direction... at long last.