Predominantly Orange
FanSided

Assessing Broncos' chances to win AFC West, can they actually pull it off?

Suddenly, the Denver Broncos are well within striking distance of the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Travis Wakeman

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos / Justin Tafoya/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next
Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) falls to / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Verdict

Can the Broncos win the division? Of course, it's possible. The Chiefs are struggling, the Broncos are surging. Still, it's a tough path when you consider everything mentioned throughout this article.

The Broncos need to take care of their own business, which will start with a difficult road game against a solid Lions squad. But in my opinion, the division race comes down to how the Chiefs respond to what happened following the loss to Buffalo.

It is a great thing that we are even able to have this conversation at this stage of the season. The Broncos not only finally ended the long losing streak to Kansas City earlier this season, but being talked about as a potential division winner in December is better than anyone could have asked for.

Next. Week 14 Winners/Losers. Winners, losers from Broncos' Week 14 win over Chargers. dark

It's an ironclad sign that this team is headed in the right direction... at long last.

Home/Broncos News