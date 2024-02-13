Analyzing each potential QB room for the Denver Broncos in 2024
Let's break down all of the logical quarterback rooms for the Denver Broncos in 2024.
3. Bo Nix or JJ McCarthy + Jarrett Stidham
This might be the boldest move by Sean Payton. Right now, I get the sense that the Broncos would pick Bo Nix or JJ McCarthy over Michael Penix Jr. Check out this tweet from Benjamin Allbright:
I think Nix and McCarthy would end up being the preferred choices for Sean Payton over Michael Penix Jr. Well, what I think we could see in 2024 is the Broncos selecting a QB in the first round and plugging him into the room alongside Jarrett Stidham. Heck, the Broncos could probably trade down from their 12th overall pick and might be able to land Bo Nix.
if this report from Allbright is indeed true, Denver may not be able to get McCarthy even in trading down. Anyway, With Jarrett Stidham being under contract through 2024 and him having been immersed in the offense for a year, I could see Payton sticking with him in the QB room instead of trying to find someone else.
This may allow for an easier transition into the NFL for Nix or McCarthy. Stidham isn't good, but the offense didn't look much different compared to Russell Wilson's starts in 2023. And that, folks, is why the Broncos need a QB.
If this were the case, I don't think Payton would at all hesitate to start the rookie in Week 1.