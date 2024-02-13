Analyzing each potential QB room for the Denver Broncos in 2024
Let's break down all of the logical quarterback rooms for the Denver Broncos in 2024.
2. Jimmy Garoppolo + Michael Pratt
I think this could be a QB room for the Denver Broncos in 2024. Both Jimmy Garoppolo and Sean Payton went to the same college; Eastern Illinois. Garoppolo also signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason but was benched for rookie Aidan O'Connell. It's likely that the Raiders cut Garoppolo, making him a free agent, and like Pratt, Garoppolo fits Sean Payton's offense pretty well.
Garoppolo can work the middle of the field and is pretty accurate. Jimmy G has played on schedule throughout his career, most notably with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2022. Garoppolo has also played a ton of football in the regular season. Beyond that, he's got playoff starts and a start in the Super Bowl.
If the Broncos are looking for a high-end bridge QB, there isn't one better than Garoppolo. Jimmy G has also sat behind a young QB before, so if it at some point the Broncos pivot to Michael Pratt, it's not like Garoppolo will be in uncharted territory. Of his 63 career starts, he's won 43 of them. That's good, folks.
I do think the Denver Broncos could sign Jimmy Garoppolo and still take a QB in the first round. The 49ers did something similar in 2021. Garoppolo was their starter and the team ended up drafting Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. So, if you swap Pratt with Bo Nix or JJ McCarthy, I think that could easily happen.