AFC West wide receiver rotations ranked from worst to best in 2023
Do the Denver Broncos have the best rotation of wide receivers in the AFC West right now? Where do they rank among the Chargers, Raiders, and Chiefs?
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter, Keelan Cole, Phillip Dorsett
The Las Vegas Raiders have the best group of receivers in the AFC West right now, although I think there's obviously a very heavy top end here with Davante Adams in the mix. If you were to be "drafting" these wide receiver units, I think a lot of people would take the Raiders off the board first simply because of Adams, and that's fair.
While Davante Adams is arguably the best receiver in the NFL right now, I don't think the Raiders have a bunch of scrubs behind him on the depth chart.
Hunter Renfrow, when healthy, is one of the best and most feared slot receivers in the game. He had over 1,000 yards in 2021 and made the Pro Bowl before dealing with injuries and being limited to just 10 games in 2022. I think he'll bounce back nicely in 2023 for the Raiders.
Las Vegas went out in 2023 NFL free agency and landed former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers to pair with Davante Adams. Meyers has become a really reliable player who can play both inside and out, but have we seen his 'ceiling' in the NFL already?
I'm not sure Meyers is going to become this year's version of Christian Kirk -- a receiver who was borderline overpaid in free agency only to prove everyone wrong during the season -- but he could be.
The Raiders have assembled some interesting depth behind their top three guys, starting with the explosive and speedy third-round pick Tre Tucker out of Cincinnati. A lot of people were shocked to see Tucker go before his teammate, Tyler Scott, in this year's draft, but what's done is done and he's going to add speed to the Raiders' WR rotation in 2023.
The Raiders also signed veteran DeAndre Carter, formerly of the Chargers, who will not only give them another vertical option in the passing game but one of the league's best return men as well.