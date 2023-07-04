AFC West wide receiver rotations ranked from worst to best in 2023
Do the Denver Broncos have the best rotation of wide receivers in the AFC West right now? Where do they rank among the Chargers, Raiders, and Chiefs?
2. Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims, KJ Hamler, Marquez Callaway
The more I look at every AFC West team at the wide receiver position, the more I tend to like the Denver Broncos' group the most. I don't know that anyone's top three rivals the Broncos, but the Raiders have Davante Adams, so there's that.
But I think if you were asking which group I'd take out of all four, I would probably choose the Denver Broncos at least for this season. The Broncos have a unique combination of players here. They have guys with speed (Mims, Hamler), they have guys with tremendous size (Sutton, Patrick, Callaway) and they have arguably the best route runner in the NFL -- Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy is always open, and he's one of the NFL's most underrated players after the catch. I think he's in line for a huge breakout year in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton, who has obviously been known through the years for being able to maximize talent.
Courtland Sutton is coming off of a down year but he's done enough in the NFL to warrant a lot of respect as a low-end WR1 type when it comes to game-planning against the Broncos.
Tim Patrick was out all of last season, and his absence was felt in a variety of ways. The Broncos will be ecstatic to have his size, strong hands, and tremendous downfield blocking back in the lineup.
Marvin Mims and KJ Hamler are the wild cards of this group. If both of those guys can stay healthy, I think we're going to see an extremely dynamic offense for the Denver Broncos in 2023. They have game-altering speed and downfield playmaking skills.
Marquez Callaway had an outstanding year with the Saints in 2021 but wasn't used the same way at all in 2022 when Sean Payton wasn't around. if he can get back to his 2021 self, the Broncos might end up having the deepest group of receivers in the league, provided they can stay healthy. That has been a major obstacle in recent years.