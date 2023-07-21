AFC West top 8 quarterbacks ranked worst to best in 2023
- Mahomes easily no. 1
- Russell Wilson entrenched at no. 3?
- Where does Jarrett Stidham land?
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
There's no question about it -- Justin Herbert is one of the NFL's premier superstar players at the most important position. The thing I wrestle with is -- is he on the same level of guys like Joe Burrow and Josh Allen? I'm not sure he's quite there yet.
In terms of having as big of an outcome on games as Burrow and Allen have had, Herbert is still a ways off. He's not to that point yet where he's got the Chargers at "instant contender" status. The Chargers made the playoffs last year for the first time with Justin Herbert under center. They obviously found a way to win more close camse and Herbert obviously played well yet again.
I think if you were to ask at least 25 teams in the NFL right now, you'd probably find 25 GMs that would take Herbert over their current QB situation. So why is it that the Chargers haven't yet reached "instant contender" status like Joe Burrow and the Bengals or Jalen Hurts and the Eagles or even Josh Allen and the Bills?
Why does it feel like Herbert still has another level to reach in his overall game to get on par with those guys? Even though I think he's physically right there with them, he just has that one last hurdle to clear. Herbert is an insanely good passer. He can drill the ball to any level of the field with accuracy and great timing, but I don't think he's unlocked that last door he needs to get through just yet.