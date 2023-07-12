AFC West tight end rotations ranked worst to best in 2023
- Travis Kelce reigns supreme
- Raiders trade Waller, still upgrade?
- Broncos have big potential
1. Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Jody Fortson
For the time being, it's impossible to rank any team above the Kansas City Chiefs at tight end in the AFC West. Travis Kelce is currently the best tight end in the league and it's not particularly close. He doesn't seem to be slowing down at all and his production in the passing game for Kansas City is basically what most teams are hoping their WR1 can give them.
He's given the Chiefs seven straight years of over 1,000 yards receiving and seems to be good for at least 10 touchdowns a year each season.
That kind of production at the tight end position is rare in today's NFL, but Kelce is a rare breed. The issue for the Chiefs here is, what is their depth like?
Without Travis Kelce, I think this room takes a pretty massive hit, and that's the only reason to consider them lower than no. 1 overall on the list.
Noah Gray caught 29 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown last season so he looks like he would be pretty capable if called upon to play a bigger role. The former fifth-round pick out of Duke is a good athlete with strong hands.
Blake "The Bell-dozer" Bell is okay as a reserve, as is Jody Fortson. They combined for three touchdowns on just 11 total receptions last season.
With Kelce in the TE1 seat, the Chiefs have the highest floor at the TE position in the AFC West for 2023, and the production we saw last year from the likes of Gray, Fortson, and Bell gives them some additional upside as well.