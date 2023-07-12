AFC West tight end rotations ranked worst to best in 2023
- Travis Kelce reigns supreme
- Raiders trade Waller, still upgrade?
- Broncos have big potential
2. Denver Broncos: Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Albert Okwuegbunam
The Denver Broncos have completely redone the tight end position over the last couple of years thanks to the Seattle Seahawks requiring Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade. They started the position's revamp last offseason when they drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round out of UCLA.
Despite being only a third-round pick Dulcich has proven rather quickly what kind of a difference he is capable of making in the passing game. He had 411 receiving yards last year on just 33 receptions in 10 games with two touchdowns. When it comes to creating YAC, making plays in space, and being a vertical threat, I think few tight ends in the AFC West -- if any -- rival Greg Dulcich.
Now, there's some projection involved here. Dulcich is going to have to take a leap forward in 2023 but I think a healthy Dulcich gives the Broncos the potential to have the second-best production at the TE position in the AFC West. Very high ceiling.
In addition to Dulcich, the Denver Broncos now have raised the floor of this position group by adding Adam Trautman, who has been a really solid player through his first three seasons in New Orleans. Like some of the other tight ends in this division, Trautman may be somewhat limited as a playmaker but he's good in every area.
The Broncos also added an elite-level blocker at the position in Chris Manhertz, a veteran free agent who is also an upgrade over what the team had last year in Eric Tomlinson/Eric Saubert. Albert Okwuegbunam also factors into the quality of this position for the Broncos, and gives the team yet another option with big upside.