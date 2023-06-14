AFC West: Three bold predictions for the division in 2023

AFC West: Three bold predictions for the division in the 2023 season
Bold prediction #3: Denver Broncos have best run game and defense in division
Two things that are huge contributors to a team's success are their run game and their defense, which the Broncos will lead the division at in 2023. They did field the best defense in the division for a while in the AFC in 2022, and I think with the three other foes not exactly having great units on D, the Broncos will finish with the top unit.
And while I think Vance Joseph is not nearly the defensive coordinator as Ejiro Evero, he's been around the block plenty enough to know how to field a competent unit. Denver also has the most talented defense on paper in the division with true play-makers at all three levels.
In terms of their run game, the biggest threat to that title would be the Las Vegas Raiders with Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing this year. A big reason why I think Denver will finish with the top run game in the division is because not only could they have the best offensive line in the division, but they brought in two excellent run-blocking OL in free agency.
Sean Payton is also likely installing a run-first offense that plays to the strengths of Russell Wilson. Denver's identity could be to beat the living snot out of their opponents with a brutal rush attack while they get picked apart through the air by Russell Wilson.
This was how Wilson turned into one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL during his tenure with the Seahawks, so expect the Broncos to unveil that style of play in 2023.