AFC West: Ranking the offensive lines heading into the 2023 season
2. Denver Broncos: G. Bolles / B. Powers / L. Cushenberry / Q. Meinerz / M. McGlinchey
Mike Clay of ESPN ranked the offensive lines ahead of the 2023 season, and the Denver Broncos, yes, OUR Denver Broncos came in at 9th in the rankings. Could we finally see a competent offensive line in 2023?
It seems like it's been forever since the Broncos have fielded a competent OL, but 2023 may be a good year for the unit. Sean Payton implementing an efficient offense is going to bring this unit to new heights, and they have a whopping four solid starters. Many teams don't even have three competent OL starters.
The biggest question mark is Lloyd Cushenberry. I am still advocating for Denver to sign Ben Powers to play center for a year or two, but I'm also predicting that 2023 NFL Draft pick Alex Forsyth can beat out Cushenberry for the starting C job this year.
Still, even with Cush as C1, this is a top unit.
1. Kansas City Chiefs: D. Smith / J. Thuney / C. Humphrey / T. Smith / J. Taylor
Another year, another offseason where the Kansas City Chiefs brought in two new tackles. Their original plan was for Jawaan Taylor to play left tackle, but their signing of Donovan Smith negated that plan.
Now, the veteran free agent who played his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is slated to start at left tackle for the Chiefs. Their interior unit is perhaps the best in the NFL. Thuney, Humphrey, and Smith are all excellent at what they do.
Jawaan Taylor is also an effective right tackle. He's not elite, and I don't think he's as good as McGlinchey, but Taylor has not missed a single start in his four-year NFL career, so if nothing else, he brings average play and stays on the field.
With Patrick Mahomes under center, this unit will again be one of the tops in the NFL.