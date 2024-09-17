AFC West Power Rankings: Broncos all alone at the bottom after Week 2
It's lonely at the bottom, no matter how early it is in the NFL season. The Denver Broncos are in sole possession of last place in the AFC West after dropping their first two games for the second consecutive year.
It hasn't been all ugly for the Broncos, who have actually played quite well through two games defensively, but the offense has been bad enough with rookie quarterback Bo Nix at the helm that the Broncos have only managed 26 total points in two games and find themselves with far more questions than answers on that side of the ball.
Spoiler alert -- the Broncos are at the bottom of our Week 3 AFC West power rankings, but why? Let's dive in and take a look at what's gone on the first couple of weeks for each team in the AFC West and where they rank ahead of Week 3.
Broncos at the bottom of Week 3 AFC West Power Rankings
4. Denver Broncos (0-2)
It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Denver Broncos, who were undefeated (and looked pretty good) in the NFL preseason. We all know the NFL preseason means nothing when it comes to the regular season but the operation offensively was much sharper and cleaner, and we just haven't seen anything sharp or clean through two weeks.
Ultimately, Sean Payton is coming under some heat because of it.
But patience is required with a rookie quarterback and we did see Bo Nix make some strides in Week 2. He still made some bad decisions with the football and missed some shots downfield, but Nix was much better as a passer against the Steelers than he was against the Seahawks, for whatever that's worth.
And the Broncos have a pretty significantly improved defense, a storyline that is getting overshadowed by the offense's struggles.
3. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
Through the first two weeks of the season, the Raiders have been beaten up by the Los Angeles Chargers and beaten the Baltimore Ravens.
On the road.
How did the Raiders pull that off this past weekend? Going into Baltimore and getting a road win is something that happens for teams once, maybe twice in a year. The Ravens just don't lose home games typically, so for the Raiders to steal a close one is rather impressive and you've got to tip your cap.
Gardner Minshew is the only quarterback in the NFL to throw for 250 yards in each of the first two games of the season, and the Raiders have a Defensive MVP candidate in Maxx Crosby. Who knows, maybe this team is going to be way better than anticipated this season.
2. Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)
The Los Angeles Chargers come in at #2 on this week's AFC West power rankings despite the fact that they have two pretty easy wins to start the year.
And by easy wins, I mean pretty dominating wins as opposed to just playing bad teams. The Chargers beat up on the Raiders in Week 1 and then they got a matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. We're going to see what they're made of in Week 3 with a road game against the Steelers, but you have to be impressed with how quickly this team has adapted to the way Jim Harbaugh likes to do things.
And by that I mean -- run the ball down the other team's throat.
JK Dobbins has been a revelation for the Chargers who are looking pretty darn good early this season.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)
Although the Chiefs have escaped their first two games by the skin of their teeth, they have beaten two (we assume) quality teams. Although both the Ravens and Bengals are 0-2 at this point, so who knows?
It would be super disingenuous to have the Chiefs anywhere but #1 on this list. They are the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions and they are undefeated to start the year. Do the Chiefs get help from the officials weekly? Yes. Are the Chiefs lucky on top of being good? Yes.
They play the Falcons on the road in Week 3 so perhaps Kirk Cousins and company can give us a reason to knock them down a rung on next week's AFC West rankings.